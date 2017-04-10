Man accused of murdering mother and hiding body in apartment freezer
HONOLULU, HI Twenty-Six-year-old Yu Wei Gong was arrested by Honolulu police on Tuesday after they found remains in his freezer in his apartment. Officials say they first received a report about Gong when he called the police telling them that he was suicidal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|58 min
|Cabbage
|39
|Property taxes could go up this year to cover t...
|1 hr
|lee
|1
|Property taxes: state-by-state
|1 hr
|lee
|1
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|2 hr
|rybea5t
|420
|joe balls posts
|5 hr
|Francine
|14
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|Francine
|1,444
|United Airlines beating up its passengers!!!
|5 hr
|Joe Balls
|3
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC