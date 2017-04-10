Man accused of murdering mother and h...

Man accused of murdering mother and hiding body in apartment freezer

HONOLULU, HI Twenty-Six-year-old Yu Wei Gong was arrested by Honolulu police on Tuesday after they found remains in his freezer in his apartment. Officials say they first received a report about Gong when he called the police telling them that he was suicidal.

