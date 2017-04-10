Lt. Gov. Green? Senator almost ready to throw hat in the ring for 2018
State Sen. Josh Green has already laid out an ambitious project he'd take on as lieutenant governor. The only thing he hasn't quite done yet is announce he's running.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump Liberal whiners hold another whinefest
|2 hr
|SadMotorist
|5
|Suit brought down Army's large cross at Kolekol... (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|80
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,470
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Bug Spray 4
|316
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|6 hr
|American_Infidel
|80
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Outback
|150
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|17 hr
|District 1
|364
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC