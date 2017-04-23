Lost Purple Heart of Filipino war hero replaced by US gov't
After more than 70 years, the United States Army Pacific finally replaced the Purple Heart medal posthumously awarded to Filipino Private First Class Adriano Alagon that was lost in the aftermath of World War II. According to the US Embassy in Manila, a replica of the Purple Heart medal was presented last week to Elisea Alagon Jamoralin, the only surviving daughter of the Alagon during a formal ceremony held at the historic Fort Shafter headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, a building used during World War II to plan for the liberation of the Philippines in 1944.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rail: Cayetano fights back
|2 hr
|Libertards got no...
|16
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|District 1
|1,572
|Go Ben!!
|5 hr
|Joe Balls
|3
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Disinfectant
|320
|Can Tulsi Gabbard be trusted in Washington? (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|Joe Balls
|28
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|14 hr
|Steakhouse
|72
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|Sat
|Sizzler
|151
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC