Lost Purple Heart of Filipino war hero replaced by US gov't

After more than 70 years, the United States Army Pacific finally replaced the Purple Heart medal posthumously awarded to Filipino Private First Class Adriano Alagon that was lost in the aftermath of World War II. According to the US Embassy in Manila, a replica of the Purple Heart medal was presented last week to Elisea Alagon Jamoralin, the only surviving daughter of the Alagon during a formal ceremony held at the historic Fort Shafter headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii, a building used during World War II to plan for the liberation of the Philippines in 1944.

