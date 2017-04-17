Lonestar at Aloha Tower Marketplace
National country act Lonestar arrived in Honolulu for a performance at Aloha Tower Marketplace on April 15. Local acts Kalaeloa, Mahi Crabbe and Shar Carillo opened the evening, with a portion of the ticket proceeds benefitting the Hawaii State Association Against Domestic Violence.
