Local books highlight Family Sunday

In the museum shop, Star-Advertiser columnist and author Lee Cataluna and illustrator Cheyne Gallarde will sign copies of their book, "Ordinary 'Ohana," and Gallarde will sketch "Post-it portraits" of kids. "Open Book" is the theme of today's Bank of Hawaii Family Sunday, with activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

