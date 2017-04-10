Littered fishing ropes from Hawaii Is...

Littered fishing ropes from Hawaii Island turned to energy on Oahu

Thursday Read more: West Hawaii Today

More than 7 tons of derelict fishing nets and fishing lines collected on Hawaii Island are being sent to Oahu to be converted into energy for the City and County of Honolulu, thanks to ongoing cleanup efforts by the nonprofit Hawaii Wildlife Fund. The Nets-to-Energy program is a partnership under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

