Littered fishing ropes from Hawaii Island turned to energy on Oahu
More than 7 tons of derelict fishing nets and fishing lines collected on Hawaii Island are being sent to Oahu to be converted into energy for the City and County of Honolulu, thanks to ongoing cleanup efforts by the nonprofit Hawaii Wildlife Fund. The Nets-to-Energy program is a partnership under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|12 min
|Waikiki murders
|1,462
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|15 min
|Waikiki murders
|74
|Love potato
|11 hr
|Waikiki murders
|1
|Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14)
|11 hr
|Waikiki murders
|196
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|11 hr
|_Zoey_
|423
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|11 hr
|_Zoey_
|363
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Apocayse Now
|315
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC