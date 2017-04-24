Lil Uzi Vert Throws a Pool Party in Hawaii for "Do What I Want" Video

After announcing a 20-date U.S. tour named after "Do What I Want," Lil Uzi Vert has decided to unveil the official video for the Perfect Luv Tape standout. The video for "Do What I Want" comes to us courtesy of director Spike Jordan, who took Lil Uzi and his crew to Honolulu, Hawaii to film the clip.

