Lil Uzi Vert Throws a Pool Party in Hawaii for "Do What I Want" Video
After announcing a 20-date U.S. tour named after "Do What I Want," Lil Uzi Vert has decided to unveil the official video for the Perfect Luv Tape standout. The video for "Do What I Want" comes to us courtesy of director Spike Jordan, who took Lil Uzi and his crew to Honolulu, Hawaii to film the clip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|13 min
|Samantha
|1,633
|my Friend in Hawaii should sue9 Hawaii for Meth...
|19 min
|Joe Balls
|2
|Robert The Ruse From Kona has Been Reduced To A...
|1 hr
|District 1
|1
|Waianae's Fake Joe Balls Claims TENURE__ha ha
|3 hr
|District 1
|1
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|3 hr
|District 1
|620
|Passenger dies on United Air Flight
|7 hr
|No Hope In Dope
|18
|Public hearing in this state is a JOKE
|16 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|11
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC