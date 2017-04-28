Lawmakers' last-minute proposal would...

Lawmakers' last-minute proposal would raise hotel tax for rail

The start of HART's mass transit rail line in East Kapolei along Kualakai Pkwy. State lawmakers who are trying to resolve the fate of the Honolulu rail funding tossed a new idea into the mix this morning by proposing to increase the state's hotel room tax to raise $1.3 billion to help fund both the rail project and public education.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Honolulu County was issued at April 30 at 3:54AM HST

