Kahilu Theatre announces 'A Climate of Change' art exhibit winners
Kahilu Theatre's annual juried art exhibit, "A Climate of Change," remains on display through June 2 in the Kohala Gallery. Juror Michael Marshall, University of Hawaii at Hilo art department chairman, selected 28 works by 19 Hawaii-based artists from approximately 100 submitted pieces.
