Island Images: April 2017
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / [email protected] Above, John Enanoria, left, of Farrington High School; Jasmine Crawford, Waialua; and Marea Parinas, Waipahu, toured the kitchen with banquet chef John Betts and Hansel Cotales, bake chef, far right, as their guides. CRAIG T. KOJIMA / [email protected] Isle students interested in the hotel industry toured the Modern Hotel in Waikiki on Tuesday during the sixth annual LEI program hosted by ClimbHI and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13)
|2 min
|Joe Balls
|489
|BREAKING GREAT News!!
|6 min
|Joe Balls
|95
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|10 min
|Joe Balls
|33
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|17 min
|District 1
|1,524
|Will Honolulu be an illegal sanctuary city
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|11
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|2 hr
|Procter Silex
|71
|Remembering Hawaii in the 70’s and 80’s (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Surf threes
|3,706
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC