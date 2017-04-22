Hundreds rally for science across the...

Hundreds rally for science across the isles

Hundreds gathered around the state today for March for Science demonstrations, joining demonstrations on seven continents, in more than 600 countries, and in all 50 states to celebrate the importance of science. At the University of Hawaii-Manoa, between 850 and 1,300 people showed up for a march from the campus to Stadium Park and back, an event spokeswoman said.

