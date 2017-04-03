Housing advocates build small home on Hawaii Capitol lawn
Affordable housing advocates and spectators check out a small home that was erected on the Hawaii state Capitol on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Honolulu. The 400-square-foot studio was built there to showcase the growing interest in units that can be built alongside existing homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 min
|Waikiki murders
|1,396
|Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|Waikiki murders
|179
|History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|American_Infidel
|30
|Two Fat_boys rob jewelry stores in Pearl City
|3 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Shultz
|148
|where is the best poke ? (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|District 1
|4
|joe balls is a fake
|8 hr
|District 1
|9
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC