Housing advocates build small home on Hawaii Capitol lawn

Affordable housing advocates and spectators check out a small home that was erected on the Hawaii state Capitol on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Honolulu. The 400-square-foot studio was built there to showcase the growing interest in units that can be built alongside existing homes.

