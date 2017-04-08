Honolulu woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver
Police were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman near McKinley High School this morning, leaving her in critical condition, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea...
|1 hr
|positronium
|130
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|4,176
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|7 hr
|texas pete
|413
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,424
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|DA Mynahs
|69
|Homeless assistance program faces chop
|23 hr
|Joe Balls
|4
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|Fri
|Roach Control
|36
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC