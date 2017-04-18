Honokaa nurse honored at State Capitol

Catherine Marquette was honored in ceremonies in both the House and Senate at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu on April 4. A family nurse practitioner from Hamakua-Kohala Health, she is one of five Hawaii Healthcare Heroes in the state chosen by the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. "If it weren't for her, I wouldn't be alive today," said nominator Rae Therrien of Laupahoehoe, who credits Marquette for finding a rare type of cancer thanks to genetic testing and diligence.

