Homeless assistance program faces chop
There are 1 comment on the The Honolulu Advertiser story from Yesterday, titled Homeless assistance program faces chop. In it, The Honolulu Advertiser reports that:
A homeless man drinks water while sitting on the beach at Ala Moana Beach Park located near Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii. A state-funded program that in less than a year helped 1,515 island families stay in their homes - or get off the street and into housing - faces an uncertain future on Friday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
|
“PRESIDENT TRUMP & VP PENCE”
Since: Mar 09
31,024
WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
|
#1 46 min ago
Another result of the failed policies of this incompetent, corrupt Hawaii Democrat regime
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea...
|10 min
|Charlie
|62
|Trump makes Obama look like Steve Urkel
|6 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|Comedian Paul Ogata to perform in Kona (Aug '15)
|10 hr
|Joe Balls
|6
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|District 1
|4,172
|Joe Balls Is An AttentionWhore (Dec '14)
|17 hr
|American Infidel
|13
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|19 hr
|District 1
|354
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|19 hr
|District 1
|411
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC