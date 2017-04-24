HI: 10-Year Tax Idea for Rail Falters

HI: 10-Year Tax Idea for Rail Falters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

April 27--Key state lawmakers gathered Wednesday to discuss a new plan to extend the Oahu excise tax surcharge for rail by another 10 years, but it isn't clear whether the idea has the support it would need to win approval in either the Senate or the House. The 10-year tax extension idea was offered up at a conference committee meeting by Senate Transportation and Energy Committee Chairwoman Lorraine Inouye, and the proposal has the backing of Senate President Ron Kouchi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 11 min Joe Balls 1,620
Should rail be abandoned? 23 min Retch Bird 9
Public hearing in this state is a JOKE 28 min USA Bird 10
Mole 2 hr Ronald 10
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 3 hr Waikiki Vermin 617
Passenger dies on United Air Flight 3 hr Waikiki Vermin 16
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 5 hr Wats Up Doc 310
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,607,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC