Health report sheds light on LGB issues

The Hawaii Department of Health released its first-ever report assessing the health of the state's high school-age and adult lesbians, gay men and bisexuals. The report identifies health disparities among the demographics, such as higher rates of obesity, smoking, exposure to bullying, alcohol use, cancer, lack of exercise and, among lesbian and bisexual women, strokes.

