Head of Honolulu Police Commission leads search for next police chief
At 65, with two grown children, Max Sword's attention can turn to his current goal to appoint "the best person we can find" to the top HPD job. All things being equal, a local resident has an advantage, Sword said, but all things aren't always equal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Sizzler
|151
|What is wrong with Micronesian people? (May '08)
|2 hr
|Ace
|230
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Dr Guru
|1,556
|Can Tulsi Gabbard be trusted in Washington? (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|26
|Rail: Cayetano fights back
|5 hr
|American Infidel
|6
|History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Dr Guru
|37
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|Posiden
|39
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC