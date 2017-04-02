Hawaii WWI Centennial Commemoration, ...

Hawaii WWI Centennial Commemoration, April 2

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The SS Aztec was a merchant marine vessel torpedoed by a German submarine on April 1, 1917 and sank, claiming six Hawaii born merchant mariners John Davis, Charles Kanai, Eleka Kaohi, Chester Lee, Julian R. Macomber and Henry Rice, who were remembered as part of the opening ceremonies for the Hawaii WWI Centennial Commemoration 2017-2019 at Aloha Tower's Gordon Biersch Restaurant, April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joe balls is a fake 33 min District 1 4
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 2 hr Bwahahaha 311
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 10 hr _FLATLINE-------- 402
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 10 hr _FLATLINE-------- 347
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 10 hr _FLATLINE-------- 4,165
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 13 hr District 1 1,388
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 17 hr Rasputin 515
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,059 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC