Hawaii Foodbank's 28th Annual Food Drive Day, April 15

Volunteers from the Honolulu Police Department unloaded bags and boxes of food transported by emergency responders at the curbside donation dropoff along Ala Moana Blvd. for the Hawaii Foodbank's 28th Annual Food Drive Day on Saturday. Volunteers unloaded boxes of food at the curbside donation drop-off fronting Restaurant Row for the Hawaii Foodbank's 28th Annual Food Drive Day on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.