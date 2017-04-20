Hawaii firefighters awarded 2 percent...

Hawaii firefighters awarded 2 percent raises

13 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

An arbitrator has awarded raises of more than 2 percent for each of the next two years to Hawaii firefighters in a binding decision that may be the bellweather of ongoing contract negotiations with all of the state and county public worker unions this year. Hawaii Fire Fighters Association President Robert "Bobby" Lee said the decision earlier this week also continues with salary step movement salary increases every three years for fire fighters based on their employment anniversaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Honolulu, HI

