Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay Return for New Season of Food Network Star This June

Culinary icons Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis return as mentors and judges on Food Network's elite competition series Food Network STAR, premiering Sunday, June 4th at 9pm ET/PT. Thirteen fresh competitors enter THE KITCHEN to showcase their cooking and on-camera skills over 11 episodes, to prove to Giada and Bobby they have what it takes to join the Food Network family.

