Get listed in the Star-Advertiser's Summer Fun Guide
Spring break is child's play when it comes to finding ways to keep keiki occupied. Just wait until parents start scrambling for child-care options in anticipation of the long days of summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Rasputin
|515
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Tidy Bowl Bird
|1,387
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Boink Boink
|68
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|9 hr
|District 1
|401
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|9 hr
|District 1
|346
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|District 1
|4,163
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Wong Get Low 4
|310
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC