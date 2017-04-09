Get listed in the Star-Advertiser's S...

Get listed in the Star-Advertiser's Summer Fun Guide

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Spring break is child's play when it comes to finding ways to keep keiki occupied. Just wait until parents start scrambling for child-care options in anticipation of the long days of summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joe balls posts 2 hr District 1 6
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 5 hr 4thGrader 1,437
where is the best poke ? (Nov '14) 5 hr Joe Balls 6
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' Sun _Zoey_ 415
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) Sun _Zoey_ 357
Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14) Sun District 1 188
News Homeless assistance program faces chop Sun District 1 7
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,200,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC