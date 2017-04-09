Get listed in the Star-Advertiser's Summer Fun Guide
Spring break is child's play when it comes to finding ways to keep keiki occupied. Just wait until parents start scrambling for child-care options in anticipation of the long days of summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joe balls posts
|2 hr
|District 1
|6
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|4thGrader
|1,437
|where is the best poke ? (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Joe Balls
|6
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|Sun
|_Zoey_
|415
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|Sun
|_Zoey_
|357
|Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14)
|Sun
|District 1
|188
|Homeless assistance program faces chop
|Sun
|District 1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC