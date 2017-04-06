Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclear war with Russia
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met twice in January with President Bashar Assad during a trip with her husband to Syria and Lebanon. She told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in February that she thought it was important to meet with adversaries if there is any chance it will bring about peace.
#1 18 hrs ago
No it wont, drama queen.
#2 18 hrs ago
Yes it will you expired geezer
#3 17 hrs ago
Hopefully it will prevent the little fat kid from pushing the button. That was a very clear message sent to both Assad and Jung
#4 17 hrs ago
I'm not understanding this. In January Susan Rice clearly stated and assured in an NPR interview that President Obama made sure Syria totally surrendered all it Sarin gas supplies.
#5 17 hrs ago
I'm not sure how I feel about us bombing Syria's air force. On the one hand, Syria used gas against their own rebels, which is their own prerogative, but they are also Russia's closet ally but fighting ISIS at the same time, which is in our best interests. I just hope Russia sits this one out and that no Russian soldiers were killed by our missiles. It's time for the United States to stay out of other country's business. We should never have gotten involved in the Middle East at all except to defend Israel from annihilation. Screw the rest of them.
#6 17 hrs ago
Hahahahahahahahaha
Oh by the way, that was probably Iraqi gas from the second Iraqi war. Bush was right
#7 16 hrs ago
If it turns out that it was VX gas that was used,you are most likely correct that the gas was from US stocks. Marines told me that they shipped a lot of missiles to Syria from Iraq during the first Iraq war. They even sent me photos of the missiles on trailers that the Marines convoyed out of Iraq.
#8 16 hrs ago
Where did Gadafi send his when he cooperated and got rid of all the weapons of mass destruction?
Syria may have enough of the stuff to destroy the world, if it was all sent there.
#9 16 hrs ago
The bombs may have accidently destroyed a building that was being used for poison gas storage. There may be so much of the gas there that even their own military don't know where it all is
#10 16 hrs ago
I am for whatever it takes to remove psycho leaders like Assad. I wish a couple of those rockets had been aimed at his residence. What upsets me is four years ago President Obama wanted to do the exact same thing but the Republican Congress refused to pass the resolution. Trump himself carried on about President Obama being a war monger.
#11 16 hrs ago
Let the bollshit fly, forte et dure.
#12 16 hrs ago
That's what Putin and Basher Assad's claimed
Without Congress actions on Obama's request for an Authorization for the Use of Military Force in 2013 Obama wouldn't drag the United States into the Syrian Civil War.Obama's opposition wouldn't vote before the midterm elections to confront Assad.
Now here America is, immersed in another civil war in the middle east. This time against Russia's proxy. After an illegal strike against a sovereign nation and with not even an internal American congressional consensus
#13 16 hrs ago
Obama created and supported ISIS and other terrorist elements in the region, including Syria. The unwillingness to wait for an investigation of the actual origination of the chemical release in the ISIS held town shows the decision to attack Syria is not only unqualified, but very emotional and stupid. It is too convenient, that "White Hat" news crews previously known for faked reporting and alliance to ISIS were immediately on the site of the chemical release. It is obvious only ISIS benefits from the civilian death toll and involving the U.S. more than its previous illegal presence and meddling. The success of Assad and Russian support against ISIS is the real element suggesting it was the so-called "rebels" doing the chemical attack, or their stockpiles of Sarin released by Syrian bombing raids. Civilian shields, hospitals used as ammunition storage dumps, etc. have been common behavior of the Obama created "rebels" in Syria. UN investigations have established previous gas attacks were performed by the "rebels", showing the falsehoods associated with Obama's attempt to blame Assad. For Trump to become an emotional victim of very complicated ISIS propaganda and inhumanity shows that very few people in the U.S. actually perceive the depth of depravity common to not only ISIS, but the Obama Leftists starting the whole problem in Syria. Assad is an intelligent man and it is absurd to think he'd harm his own position by gassing his own people.
#14 16 hrs ago
It was another lie from Susan Rice.
Here first lie was Benghazi was caused by a video.
Lie number two was that Bowe Bergdahl served with honor and distinction when in fact he was a deserter.
Lie number three was all chemical weapons were gone.
And her latest lie about two weeks ago she said she knew nothing about the unmasking, turns out she was at the helm.....
Not a word of truth comes out of her mouth...
#15 16 hrs ago
Right on cue man can I call em.
#16 15 hrs ago
The McCaniac -*(the media invented "hero")* joyfully wet his diapers when he learned his efforts to badger Trump into getting the nation involved with yet another unwinnable middle east war had succeeded.
Ronald
#17 15 hrs ago
It's not likely Sunni Arab Muslims from Iraq would have given Shia Arab Muslims from Syria weapons in any form.
That's the crux of unrest across the middle east
#18 15 hrs ago
Turns out the strike was another of Loser Donald Trump's political stunts. The Puppet pre-warned Vladimir Putin before hand. The facility was evacuated.
#19 15 hrs ago
Please supply a link that all those killed with either the chlorine gas or Sarin were rebels.
#20 15 hrs ago
Obviously, you missed the point of the attack. It was not to kill, it was to let Syria know that using chemical weapons is an international war crime that will not go unpunished.....even if the Russians and Chinese block a UN resolution.
BTW, now US diplomats will have a little swagger in their step....our friends will realize that we may actually have their backs now.
