Fresh-tree bill is now law despite ma...

Fresh-tree bill is now law despite mayor's concern

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has allowed a City Council bill permitting live Christmas trees in Honolulu Hale to become law without his signature, but said he will ask city departments to continue using artificial trees during Honolulu City Lights, citing safety concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 2 hr Cabbage 39
Property taxes could go up this year to cover t... 2 hr lee 1
Property taxes: state-by-state 3 hr lee 1
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 3 hr rybea5t 420
joe balls posts 6 hr Francine 14
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 6 hr Francine 1,444
United Airlines beating up its passengers!!! 6 hr Joe Balls 3
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC