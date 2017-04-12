Fresh-tree bill is now law despite mayor's concern
Mayor Kirk Caldwell has allowed a City Council bill permitting live Christmas trees in Honolulu Hale to become law without his signature, but said he will ask city departments to continue using artificial trees during Honolulu City Lights, citing safety concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|2 hr
|Cabbage
|39
|Property taxes could go up this year to cover t...
|2 hr
|lee
|1
|Property taxes: state-by-state
|3 hr
|lee
|1
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|3 hr
|rybea5t
|420
|joe balls posts
|6 hr
|Francine
|14
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Francine
|1,444
|United Airlines beating up its passengers!!!
|6 hr
|Joe Balls
|3
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC