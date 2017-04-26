Former DLNR officer sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault
Ethan Ferguson appeared in a Hilo courtroom in Feb. 2016 to answer a charge that he had sexually assaulted a teenager in January. The former Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officer was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
