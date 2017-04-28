Flash flood warning canceled for Oahu; all islands under flood watch
Kauai remains under flood advisory until 6:30 p.m., and a winter storm watch is in effect for Hawaii island summits from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Officials said snowfall up to 6 inches and icing are possible.
