Flash flood warning canceled for Oahu...

Flash flood warning canceled for Oahu; all islands under flood watch

Friday

Kauai remains under flood advisory until 6:30 p.m., and a winter storm watch is in effect for Hawaii island summits from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Officials said snowfall up to 6 inches and icing are possible.

