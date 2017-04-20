Firefighters douse Pier 38 boat fire
The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a fire aboard an 80-foot long-line fishing vessel this afternoon moored at Pier 38 in Honolulu Harbor. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke and flames coming out of the front of the Elizabeth fishing boat at 1:53 p.m., said fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Diablo Rojas 4
|319
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|MAXINE WATERS FOR...
|1,531
|BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters...
|3 hr
|Francine
|34
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Black Hats
|523
|More potholes in the future? (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|USA Bird
|4
|Will Honolulu be an illegal sanctuary city
|6 hr
|District 1
|13
|Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|Joe Balls
|489
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC