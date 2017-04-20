Firefighters douse Pier 38 boat fire

Firefighters douse Pier 38 boat fire

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a fire aboard an 80-foot long-line fishing vessel this afternoon moored at Pier 38 in Honolulu Harbor. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke and flames coming out of the front of the Elizabeth fishing boat at 1:53 p.m., said fire Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 2 hr Diablo Rojas 4 319
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr MAXINE WATERS FOR... 1,531
BYE BYE Illegals aka Democrat voters... 3 hr Francine 34
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 4 hr Black Hats 523
More potholes in the future? (Nov '08) 5 hr USA Bird 4
Will Honolulu be an illegal sanctuary city 6 hr District 1 13
Fukushima nuclear spill affects HI? (Aug '13) 7 hr Joe Balls 489
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC