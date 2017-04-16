Fashion show of 'Iolani lines coming to the Willows
A jumpsuit is one of the casual styles in 'Iolani's Weekender line, one of five collections to featured in a fashion show during the Administrative Professionals Day luncheon April 28 at the Willows restaurant. Local fashion house 'Iolani will serve up a buffet of styles during the Administrative Professionals Day luncheon April 28 at the Willows restaurant.
