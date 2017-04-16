Fashion show of 'Iolani lines coming ...

Fashion show of 'Iolani lines coming to the Willows

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A jumpsuit is one of the casual styles in 'Iolani's Weekender line, one of five collections to featured in a fashion show during the Administrative Professionals Day luncheon April 28 at the Willows restaurant. Local fashion house 'Iolani will serve up a buffet of styles during the Administrative Professionals Day luncheon April 28 at the Willows restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tulsi Gabbard is a moronic idiot who should be ... 51 min Baboy 5
Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14) 58 min Joe Balls 198
Don't BE A Pvssy Trump Show Us Your Tax Returns 2 hr District 1 7
News Suit brought down Army's large cross at Kolekol... (Aug '09) 3 hr Boto Bobbit 85
DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14) 3 hr District 1 194
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 4 hr Hillary got thumped 82
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 7 hr Borg 21 519
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 8 hr Straight Jacket Bird 1,472
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,346,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC