Ex-HPD officer pleads no contest in road rage assault
Former Honolulu police officer Keoki Duarte pleaded no contest in state court today to assault and other charges in connection with an apparent road rage incident with a truck driver while Duarte was off duty. Duarte pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault and felony charges of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle and attempting to unlawfully enter a motor vehicle.
