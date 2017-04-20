Ex-Hawaii governor wants Trump to sto...

Ex-Hawaii governor wants Trump to stop Honolulu rail funds

Read more: West Hawaii Today

Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is urging President Donald Trump to end the federal government's spending deal with Honolulu on a billion-dollar rail project. Cayetano criticized the project in an ad featured in the Washington Post on Friday.

