Ex-Hawaii gov to Trump: End 'wasteful' rail project that will change beauty of Honolulu

One of Hawaii's most well-known governors is appealing to President Trump to end funding for the state's most notorious government "boondoggle" project. The controversial 20-mile elevated heavy steel rail system now under construction on Oahu is slated to cost $10 billion or $500 million per mile, former Hawaii Gov. Benjamin Cayetano said, "the most costly rail project in the world."

