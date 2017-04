Photo by Kat Wade special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2017 April 21EROTIC CITY - Erotic City Comes Alive: A Burlesque Spectacular Celebrating the Music of Prince with Violetta Beretta, Cherry Blossom Cabaret, and a sizzling selection of Honolulu's most captivating performers present electrifying eye candy with a special burlesque tribute to pop icon Prince! Hosted by the incomparably charming Hunter Down at the Doris Duke Theatre on Friday, April 21, 2017 in Honolulu, Hi.

