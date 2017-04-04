David Wilton Steadman, part of isle Cooke family, led several art museums

David Wilton Steadman, a Punahou School graduate and member of the pioneering Big Five Cooke family who went on to a prominent career in art museums, died recently at the age of 80. Steadman was born in Honolulu in 1936 to Martha Cooke Steadman and Alva Steadman, who would become a Circuit Court judge in the territory of Hawaii. After graduating from Punahou, he left Hawaii in 1954 and earned his bachelor's degree from Harvard College.

