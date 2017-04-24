Consultant: Keauhou Aquifer sustainable

Consultant: Keauhou Aquifer sustainable

West Hawaii is currently using less than 40 percent of what scientists have determined is the sustainable yield of water in the Keauhou Aquifer system. If current population growth trends continue, that amount will top 60 percent by 2035.

