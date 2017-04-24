Consultant: Keauhou Aquifer sustainable
West Hawaii is currently using less than 40 percent of what scientists have determined is the sustainable yield of water in the Keauhou Aquifer system. If current population growth trends continue, that amount will top 60 percent by 2035.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|build the wall
|1,626
|Public hearing in this state is a JOKE
|4 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|11
|Should rail be abandoned?
|4 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|10
|Mole
|7 hr
|Ronald
|10
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|7 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|617
|Passenger dies on United Air Flight
|7 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|16
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|Wats Up Doc
|310
|Remembering Hawaii in the 70’s and 80’s (Mar '08)
|Apr 20
|Surf threes
|3,706
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC