City blesses apartment project for the homeless

Misty Kela'i, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Culture and the Arts, blessed 42 newly renovated apartments for the homeless Monday at the corner of Piikoi and Hassinger streets. Facing her was Gary Nakata, left, of the city's Department of Community Services; Terry Brooks and Gaye Johnston of Housing Solutions; Russell Wozniak of G70; Mayor Kirk Caldwell; and, at right, Councilwoman Kymberly Pine.

