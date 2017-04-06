Chinese man convicted of trafficking ...

Chinese man convicted of trafficking prostitutes to Hawaii

A man is facing deportation to China after being convicted of trafficking Chinese women to work as prostitutes in Hawaii massage parlors. The Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office announced Thursday that Wei Li was convicted after pleading no-contest to racketeering-related charges.

