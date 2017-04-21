Cayetano asks Trump to ax Honolulu ra...

Cayetano asks Trump to ax Honolulu rail funds

4 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Former Hawaii Governor Ben Cayetano has taken out a full-page ad in today's Washington Post appealing directly to President Donald Trump to end the federal government's spending deal with Honolulu. The ad, which says it was paid for by the Princess Abigail K. Kawananakoa Foundation, asks Trump to withhold the $800 million or so left in the Federal Transit Administration's $1.55 billion full funding grant agreement, a move that Cayetano says will compel the city to "seriously consider some of the less costly alternatives to complement the rail system."

High Surf Warning for Honolulu County was issued at April 21 at 3:31AM HST

Honolulu, HI

