Canada Rouge B763 over Pacific Ocean on Apr 22nd 2017, smoking galley

An Air Canada Rouge Boeing 767-300, registration C-GBZR performing flight RV-1831 from Vancouver,BC to Honolulu,HI with 290 people on board, was enroute at FL350 over the Pacific Ocean about 560nm southwest of Vancouver when smoke emanated from a forward galley. Responding cabin crew identified a utility light as source of the smoke, a halon fire extinguisher was discharged and the related circuit breaker was deactivated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.