Bus woes escalate: Almost half the Hele-On bus fleet broken down
The county bus system is struggling to provide service with 25 of its fleet of 55 buses out of commission because they need major repairs. In the meantime, the system is running on a patchwork of county buses and rental vehicles from Polynesian Adventure Tours, with which the county also has a contract for drivers.
