Airport security company says officer shot pit bull to avoid attack

The private security company whose officer shot and killed a pet dog at Honolulu Airport last week said the pit bull was loose and tried to attack the officer, who was injured trying to avoid contact during the incident. "Securitas Management confirms that while responding to a call for assistance from another officer, a Securitas Law Enforcement Officer assigned to the Honolulu International Airport shot a Pit Bull which was loose and which had threatened and attempted to attack the officer," the company said in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.