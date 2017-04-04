Airport security company says officer shot pit bull to avoid attack
The private security company whose officer shot and killed a pet dog at Honolulu Airport last week said the pit bull was loose and tried to attack the officer, who was injured trying to avoid contact during the incident. "Securitas Management confirms that while responding to a call for assistance from another officer, a Securitas Law Enforcement Officer assigned to the Honolulu International Airport shot a Pit Bull which was loose and which had threatened and attempted to attack the officer," the company said in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|16 min
|Leeward Outlier
|1,399
|where is the best poke ? (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|American Infidel
|5
|History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|31
|Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|180
|Two Fat_boys rob jewelry stores in Pearl City
|9 hr
|American_Infidel
|1
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Shultz
|148
|joe balls is a fake
|14 hr
|District 1
|9
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC