Against all odds, David Spade is a total babe magnet

In recent years, Spade, 52, has been surrounded by a cavalcade of gorgeous gals including Pamela Anderson, Jillian Grace, Kristy Swanson and, most recently, "Glee's" Naya Rivera, 30. The strange maybe-bedfellows were just spotted palling around in a swimming pool in Honolulu, Hawaii - and they weren't doing laps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.