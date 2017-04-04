Against all odds, David Spade is a total babe magnet
In recent years, Spade, 52, has been surrounded by a cavalcade of gorgeous gals including Pamela Anderson, Jillian Grace, Kristy Swanson and, most recently, "Glee's" Naya Rivera, 30. The strange maybe-bedfellows were just spotted palling around in a swimming pool in Honolulu, Hawaii - and they weren't doing laps.
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15)
|9 min
|District 1
|32
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,407
|Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|187
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|2 hr
|Colt
|408
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|District 1
|4,168
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|2 hr
|District 1
|351
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Ivan
|312
