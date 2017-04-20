2017 Merrie Monarch's Hula 'Auana Competition
The men of Halau I Ka Wekiu, under the direction of Kumu Karl Veto Baker and Kumu Michael Lanakila Casupang, dance to "Ulili E" during the Hula 'Auana competition of the 54th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday. The men of Halau I Ka Wekiu, under the direction of Kumu Karl Veto Baker and Kumu Michael Lanakila Casupang, dance to "Ulili E" during the Hula 'Auana competition of the 54th annual Merrie Monarch Festival on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,606
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|371
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|431
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|-Prince-
|4,177
|DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|District 1
|197
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|22 hr
|Puke 4
|525
|Nag Hammadi Revisited - Sussex copy of Declarat...
|22 hr
|USA Bird
|3
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC