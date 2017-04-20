$200 savings end Friday for NAFCU's 5...

$200 savings end Friday for NAFCU's 50th Annual Conference

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NAFCU

Credit unions have until midnight Friday to use the code ANNUALSAVINGS and save $200 on NAFCU's 50th Annual Conference and Solutions Expo - slated June 13-16 in Honolulu, Hawaii - before the early-bird savings run out. Again this year, NAFCU's conference features two focused educational programs with industry experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NAFCU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 2 hr _Zoey_ 421
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 2 hr _Zoey_ 361
News News | /2008/05/17/ (May '08) 4 hr Wayne 38
Is negative Waikiki tourist NEWS supressed (Feb '14) 5 hr District 1 189
Property taxes: state-by-state 5 hr Baboy 3
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 6 hr Joe Balls 44
joe balls posts 7 hr Waikiki murders 17
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC