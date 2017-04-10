2 vessels set to return to Honolulu after 3-year voyage
A voyaging canoe and its sister ship are scheduled to come home to Hawaii after going on a worldwide trip. Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage officials said the vessels are scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on June 17 after the last stop in Tahiti, a French Polynesian island, about 2,000 miles away from Honolulu, KBMG-TV reported.
