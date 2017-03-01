Woman who died after falling out of moving van on King Street identified
The woman who died after exiting a moving van in Makiki has been identified as Kerlin Bossy of Honolulu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|52 min
|Waikiki BROWN WATER
|1,154
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Doc Savage
|304
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|USA
|511
|Why are Hawaii people so stupid? (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Eagle USA
|813
|Mole
|12 hr
|March Hare
|3
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,096
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|344
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC