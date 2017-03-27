Waipahu man charged in fatal stabbing

Waipahu man charged in fatal stabbing

A 26-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Honolulu. AJ Achuo of Waipahu was charged Sunday with second-degree murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

