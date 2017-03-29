Waipahu man charged in fatal stabbing makes court appearance

A Waipahu man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 19-year-old man with a large kitchen knife in Honolulu appeared in Honolulu District Court today. At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at 729 Kinau St., a witness told police Achuo and Kinon were arguing when Achuo stabbed him once in the stomach with a kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade, according to a court document.

