Waipahu man charged in fatal stabbing...

Waipahu man charged in fatal stabbing makes court appearance

Wednesday

A Waipahu man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 19-year-old man with a large kitchen knife in Honolulu appeared in Honolulu District Court today. At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at 729 Kinau St., a witness told police Achuo and Kinon were arguing when Achuo stabbed him once in the stomach with a kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade, according to a court document.

